Photos: Open house at GCC

GCC held an open house for prospective students today. It's the first one since the Student Success Center and Richard C. Call Arena opened and some 200 potential students, often with their parents, attended the vent.

The next one is from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 18, to coincide with SUNY Financial Aid Day.

Top photo: Navaily Petrona, Susan Ryan, and Stephany Mercilia. Ryan is assistant director for admissions and Petrona and Mercilia, both from Curacao, were student guides for tours.

Below, Zoe Skarzenski, along with her mother Susan and father Terry, from Findley Lake, stopped by the student bookstore to check out some GCC-branded appearl.

A tour through GCC's TV studio.