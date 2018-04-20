Online News. Community Views.

April 20, 2018 - 1:47pm

Photos: Rockin' BMS

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, Batavia HS, batavia, schools, education, news, arts, entertainment.

bhsrockbandatbmsap202018.jpg

Batavia Middle School was rockin' this morning with a visit from the rock band class at Batavia High School to help kickoff STEAM Day at the school.

The band's visit was intended to also give middle school students of another idea for a class they might take when they get to high school.

The band played The Ramones, Tom Petty, The Kinks (twice depending on how you count "You Really Got Me" with the Van Halen intro of "Eruption"), and Cream, among others.

During a Bryan Adams song, the students broke out their mobile phone flashlights and waved them in the air just like any other rock concert.

bhsrockbandatbmsap202018-2.jpg

bhsrockbandatbmsap202018-3.jpg

bhsrockbandatbmsap202018-4.jpg

