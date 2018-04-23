April 23, 2018 - 12:54pm
Photos: Rotary Club hosts second meat auction
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Rotary Club, batavia, news.
The Batavia Rotary Club hosted its second annual meat auction Saturday night at the social hall of Ascension Parish on Swan Street in Batavia.
The event was sold out. Participants bought chances to win packages of meat, from hamburger to bacon and steaks to shrimp. Some tickets had more than one chance to win, with each prize often being available to more than one winner.
