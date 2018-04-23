Online News. Community Views.

April 23, 2018 - 12:54pm

Photos: Rotary Club hosts second meat auction

posted by Howard B. Owens

rotarymeatauction2018.jpg

The Batavia Rotary Club hosted its second annual meat auction Saturday night at the social hall of Ascension Parish on Swan Street in Batavia.

The event was sold out. Participants bought chances to win packages of meat, from hamburger to bacon and steaks to shrimp. Some tickets had more than one chance to win, with each prize often being available to more than one winner.

rotarymeatauction2018-2.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-3.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-4.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-5.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-6.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-7.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-8.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-9.jpg

rotarymeatauction2018-10.jpg

