Photos: Santa at Adam Miller

Carter McClellan, 15 months old, wasn't too happy during his first visit with Santa today at Adam Miller Toys and Bicycles.

Santa visited Adam Miller so the store could provide a free visit and a chance to get pictures with Santa for customers who came in the store today.

Penelope Ortiz, 18 months, below, was also a little unsure of the Santa thing, but didn't cry.

Chase McClellan, 7, was quite ready to let Santa know what tops his Christmas wish list.