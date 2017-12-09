Photos: Shop with a Cop at Walmart

Fifty children from Genesee County got a chance to buy presents for other family members today during "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart in Batavia.

Officers from Batavia PD, the Sheriff's Office, and State Police participated.

A grant from Walmart paid for $100 gift cards for 30 children and donations from the City of Batavia Police Benevolent Association, Genesee County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, City of Batavia CSEA members, the City’s “Jeans for Friday” program, Department of Public Works (AFSCME) Union, and H.E. Turner & Co. Inc. Funeral Home of Batavia & Bergen raised additional funds so another 20 children could participate.

Once children completed their shopping, members of Batavia PD's Explorer program wrapped presents and the children got a chance to visit with Santa.