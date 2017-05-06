Online News. Community Views.

May 6, 2017 - 8:35pm

Photos: Sixth Annual Derby Day at Terry Hills

posted by Howard B. Owens in Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, derby day, batavia, news.

derbyday2017.jpg

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation celebrated the running Kentucky Derby again today with its 6th Annual Derby Day at Terry Hills.  The even also marketed the 10th anniversary of the creation of the foundation, which honors the son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone, who died of Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia. The foundation raises money to fund cancer research, cancer treatment and help families with children in cancer treatment.

derbyday2017-2.jpg

derbyday2017-3.jpg

derbyday2017-4.jpg

derbyday2017-5.jpg

derbyday2017-6.jpg

derbyday2017-7.jpg

derbyday2017-8.jpg

