Photos: Sixth Annual Derby Day at Terry Hills

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation celebrated the running Kentucky Derby again today with its 6th Annual Derby Day at Terry Hills. The even also marketed the 10th anniversary of the creation of the foundation, which honors the son of Mark and Laurie Napoleone, who died of Burkitts Lymphoma/Leukemia. The foundation raises money to fund cancer research, cancer treatment and help families with children in cancer treatment.

