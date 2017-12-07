December 7, 2017 - 9:01am
Photos: Snow falls on Oakfield's Christmas trees
Last night's snow in Oakfield gave the 76 decorated community Christmas trees in the village a nice natural flocking.
Photo submitted by Melissa Haacke.
