April 22, 2017 - 7:29pm

Photos: St. Joe's Mammoth Sale

posted by Howard B. Owens in St. Joe's, batavia, news.

stjoemamothsale2017.jpg

The crowd at St. Joe's annual Mammoth Sale today was huge before I could there, I'm told, but even later in the afternoon, there were still a lot of great deals for shoppers.

stjoemamothsale2017-2.jpg

stjoemamothsale2017-3.jpg

stjoemamothsale2017-4.jpg

stjoemamothsale2017-5.jpg

stjoemamothsale2017-6.jpg

