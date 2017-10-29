Photos: The 21st reading of John Gardner at the Pok-A-Dot

The 21st annual John Gardner Society gathering at the Pok-A-Dot to remember Batavia's most famous novelist at his favorite local restaurant gathered people from some distance this year. There were two people who drove in from Pennsylvania, two from Indiana, and one of Gardner's best friends who drove up from Binghamton (playwright Jan Quackenbush). Among the travelers, a former student and a former dormmate of Gardner's. First-timers to the reading also included a couple from Buffalo.

Reading in the top photo, Beth Buechler, who was one of Gardner's students in Binghamton and traveled to Batavia from Indiana.

Tracy Ford

Bill Kauffman

Terry Abrams, of Basom, reading, as he does every year, from On Becoming a Novelist.

Norm Morford, a dormmate's of Gardner's while in college.

Helen Maier

Other readers included Byron Hoot, from Pennsylvania, Lucine Kauffman, Steve Lewandowski, JoNelle Toriseva, and John Maier.