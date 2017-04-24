Online News. Community Views.

April 24, 2017 - 6:02pm

Photos: The Circus is in town, and it's a great show

posted by Howard B. Owens in circus, garden brothers circus, batavia, Falleti Ice Arena, news.

circustodayapril242017.jpg

Garden Brothers Circus have brought to town clowns, jugglers, magicians, acrobats, stunt riders and everything else that goes with a professional, touring circus.

Including elephants.

This is the last tour that elephants will be included in the Garden Brothers Circus, so miss the show at 7:30 p.m. at Falleti Ice Arena and maybe you miss your last chance to see a circus with elephants.

These pictures are from the 4:30 p.m. performance today (no elephant pictures because I couldn't stick around until the end of the 90-minute show, but from what I saw, this is a circus well worth seeing).

circustodayapril242017-2.jpg

circustodayapril242017-3.jpg

circustodayapril242017-4.jpg

circustodayapril242017-5.jpg

circustodayapril242017-6.jpg

circustodayapril242017-7.jpg

circustodayapril242017-8.jpg

circustodayapril242017-9.jpg

circustodayapril242017-10.jpg

