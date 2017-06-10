Photos: Troop A open house celebrates 100 years of State Police service to local communities

Investigator Ron Wilson volunteered to be the guy who got tasered today to demonstrate the non-lethal method for subduing suspects for dozens of people who turned out today for the Troop A open house at the Batavia Barracks of the State Police.

The taser demonstration was one a of a dozen similar events staged by troopers during the open house, held to as part of the 100th Anniversary of the State Police.

Troop A is especially proud of the anniversary because it is one of the four original troops in the state, and it's always been based in Batavia, thanks to lobbying by the local Chamber of Commerce in 1917.

The garage at the barracks was also opened for historical displays, including classic and vintage patrol cars.

(This 1983 Dodge sedan brought back memories -- it's just like the patrol vehicles we had when I was a Law Enforcement Specialist in the Air Force.)