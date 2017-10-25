October 25, 2017 - 6:29pm
Photos: Truck fire on Ellicott Street, Batavia
City Fire responded this evening to a semi-truck fire at 317 Ellicott St., Batavia.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
Photos by Frank Capuano.
