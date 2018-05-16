Photos: United Way Day of Caring 2018

Today was the United Way Day of Caring.

The projects we visited included the Lion's Club annual bike repair workshop at Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle. Club members worked on bikes that were donated, provided by thrift stores, or from the police bike locker. The bikes will go out to the community through a variety of agencies, including Arc of Genesee Orleans, the American Red Cross, and a church bike program in Bergen.

Other projects pictured: Batavia Peace Garden volunteers working on the garden behind the Genesee County Courthouse, the Community Garden and the BID's chalk decorations of Downtown Batavia.