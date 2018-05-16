Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 16, 2018 - 2:38pm

Photos: United Way Day of Caring 2018

posted by Howard B. Owens in Day of Caring, United Way, news, batavia.

dayofcaring2018.jpg

Today was the United Way Day of Caring.

The projects we visited included the Lion's Club annual bike repair workshop at Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle. Club members worked on bikes that were donated, provided by thrift stores, or from the police bike locker. The bikes will go out to the community through a variety of agencies, including Arc of Genesee Orleans, the American Red Cross, and a church bike program in Bergen.

Other projects pictured: Batavia Peace Garden volunteers working on the garden behind the Genesee County Courthouse, the Community Garden and the BID's chalk decorations of Downtown Batavia.

dayofcaring2018-2.jpg

dayofcaring2018-3.jpg

dayofcaring2018-4.jpg

dayofcaring2018-5.jpg

dayofcaring2018-6.jpg

dayofcaring2018-7.jpg

dayofcaring2018-8.jpg

dayofcaring2018-9.jpg

dayofcaring2018-10.jpg

dayofcaring2018-11.jpg

dayofcaring2018-12.jpg

dayofcaring2018-13.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button