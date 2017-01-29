Photos: Vehicle off the road in Pembroke
About 40 minutes ago a vehicle was reported off the road along Phelps Road in Pembroke.
There were two adults and three children in the vehicle no injuries
A pole was taken down and the pole damaged a nearby building.
Reader submitted photos.
Where is Ham Road in Pembroke? I see Pembroke on the responder's jackets but the only Ham Road and Route 77 intersection I know of is in Alabama.
I typed the wrong location. It was phelps road
The hill above 77 at Boulder Park on Phelps Rd.. (Everyone's nightmare in the winter!)
