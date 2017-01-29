Online News. Community Views.

January 29, 2017 - 4:34pm

Photos: Vehicle off the road in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke.

About 40 minutes ago a vehicle was reported off the road along Phelps Road in Pembroke.

There were two adults and three children in the vehicle  no injuries  

A pole was taken down and the pole damaged a nearby building.

Reader submitted photos.

January 29, 2017 - 5:05pm
Ed Glow
Where is Ham Road in Pembroke? I see Pembroke on the responder's jackets but the only Ham Road and Route 77 intersection I know of is in Alabama.

January 29, 2017 - 5:25pm
Howard B. Owens
I typed the wrong location. It was phelps road

January 29, 2017 - 5:30pm
Rev Pam Klotzbach
The hill above 77 at Boulder Park on Phelps Rd.. (Everyone's nightmare in the winter!)

