September 23, 2017 - 3:39pm

Photos: Walk to End Alzheimers

posted by Howard B. Owens in Alzheimer's Association, batavia, news.

alzheimerswalk2017.jpg

The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's through Batavia today.

alzheimerswalk2017-2.jpg

alzheimerswalk2017-3.jpg

alzheimerswalk2017-4.jpg

alzheimerswalk2017-5.jpg

