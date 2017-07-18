Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 18, 2017 - 11:42am

Photos: Youth football summer camp at Batavia High

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, Batavia HS, batavia.

bhsfootballcampjuly182017.jpg

Blue Devils Head Coach Brennan Briggs has been leading a two-day summer football camp for young players in grades one through eight at Batavia High School. The camp features various offensive and defensive drills to help the kids learn football fundamentals.

Today winds up with a flag football game, pizza and a T-shirt for each participant.

bhsfootballcampjuly182017-2.jpg

bhsfootballcampjuly182017-3.jpg

bhsfootballcampjuly182017-4.jpg

bhsfootballcampjuly182017-5.jpg

bhsfootballcampjuly182017-7.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button