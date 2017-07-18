July 18, 2017 - 11:42am
Photos: Youth football summer camp at Batavia High
posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, Batavia HS, batavia.
Blue Devils Head Coach Brennan Briggs has been leading a two-day summer football camp for young players in grades one through eight at Batavia High School. The camp features various offensive and defensive drills to help the kids learn football fundamentals.
Today winds up with a flag football game, pizza and a T-shirt for each participant.
