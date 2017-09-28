Piper is missing area of General Store in East Bethany

Piper is missing. She is a 2 1/2-year-old yellow lab. She took advantage of a door that was closed but not bolted and ran out and hasn't been seen since 1 p.m.

Her home is on Route 63 in East Bethany near the General Store and church.

She escaped without her collar or tags on. Her dark brown ears are her distinguishing feature.

Her owner Jennifer Shaffer said she is is a little hyper but not aggressive. She will answer to "Piper" or "Piper Girl." She will come to anybody calling her and willing to give her a treat.

Jennifer can be reached at (585) 409-9980.