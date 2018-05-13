Online News. Community Views.

May 13, 2018 - 1:21pm

Pitching and hitting carry Batavia to Rotary crown

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, baseball, batavia, Batavia HS, rotary tournament, Batavia Rotary Club.

rotarybbmay122018.jpg

Batavia beat Attica 10-4 in the championship game of the Rotary Tournament on Saturday evening at Dwyer Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Batavia advanced behind the one-hit pitching of Hunter Mazur as Batavia beat Oakfield-Alabama, 7-0.

Jake Humes was the winning pitcher in the nightcap. Humes pitched 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before giving up 4 runs and 3 hits with 2 outs in the sixth inning

Tournament MVP was Batavia’s Griffin Della Penna, who went 4 for 7 with five RBIs over the tournament's two games.

Attica advanced to the final by beating Notre Dame 17-1 in a game shortened to five innings. Sam Cusmano picked up the win for Attica.

Thanks to Paul Spiotta for providing the information for the recaps of the games.

rotarybbmay122018-2.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-3.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-4.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-5.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-6.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-7.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-8.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-9.jpg

rotarybbmay122018-10.jpg

