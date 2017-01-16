Plane out of Batavia crashes in Michigan, pilot OK

A plane owned by Zeliff Aviation skidded off a runway while trying to land at an airport in Livingston County, Mich. today and according to news reports from the area, the pilot suffered only minor injuries.

We have not confirmed that Pete Zeliff, owner of p.w. minor and member of the GCEDC board of directors, was the pilot. Zeliff is a pilot and owns several aircraft based in Batavia.

According to reports, the pilot was attempting to land a Cessna 525C Citation at Howell-Livingston County Airport just before noon. The plane was unable to stop on the runway and it crashed through a barrier and across a roadway. The wings were torn off and the fuselage came to rest upside down.

One of the witnesses and first on the scene was a local mayor, Nick Proctor, who said he talked with the pilot and the pilot told him he had not been alerted to icy conditions on the runway before attempting to land.

Zeliff is active in the community on several fronts and rescued p.w. minor from almost certain closure a couple of years ago. He's invested heavily in the company since, created dozens of new jobs, returned manufacturing from China and is helping to get a new retail shoe store open downtown.