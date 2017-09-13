Plans for hydrant flushing in Batavia announced

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing fire hydrants on Thursday September 14, 2017 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the general area west of Bank St. and north of West Main St. Homes and businesses nearby will be affected. These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about 5 minutes or until clear.