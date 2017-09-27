Plea deal in the works for Batavia woman accused of distributing cocaine

A 39-year-old Batavia woman accused of distributing cocaine is likely to avoid a trial and prison time, though some time in jail is still a possibility.

Denielle Mancuso, of West Main Street Road, appeared in County Court this morning on her plea-cut-off day (the last day a defendant has to accept a plea deal before the case goes to trial).

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Finnell said the plea offer of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree with a "shock-cap" probation (which means six months in jail or four months of intermittent incarceration followed by five years of probation).

Her attorney asked that she be evaluated for judicial diversion, which Judge Charles Zambito granted. That means she will be evaluated for the program and if accepted would be instructed in conduct and procedures she would have to follow for a set period of time.

Mancuso was arrested in June following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force and charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd, and one count of criminal nuisance, 1st.

She is accused of providing cocaine (not necessarily a sale) to an agent of the task force.

She's next due in court Oct. 16. If the judicial division program isn't approved and she doesn't accept the plea offer, a trial is set for Dec. 4.