Police investigating report of man sprayed with fluid in Downtown parking lot a week ago

A week ago, a man walking to his car in a parking lot off of East Main Street, was either splashed or sprayed with some sort of fluid by three youths riding BMX-style bicycles.

Police are investigating but have little information to share at this time.

Police were dispatched to the parking lot the night of Oct. 24 to investigate a report that a man had been sprayed with gasoline. At Monday night's City Council meeting, during public comments, Bill Blackshear, while talking about the city's need to address some youthful misbehavior and find ways to bring the community together, referenced the incident and said the victim suffered second-degree burns.

Det. Eric Hill, Batavia PD, couldn't confirm whether the man was injured or what sort of fluid might have been involved.

"We are having difficulties getting in touch with the victim," Hill said. "That is the information we are trying to find out also."

There is another video obtained by The Batavian related to the incident that shows the youths involved more clearly so its possible the police could have identified them, but Hill said he wouldn't discuss that aspect of the case since it is an ongoing investigation (the youths appear to be under 16 years of age, so since this case is likely to be referred to Family Court if there are charges, and since there have been no charges, The Batavian has chosen not to publish that video clip at this time).

Anybody with information that may assist in the investigation may call Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350 or the Confidential Tip Line at (585) 345-6370.