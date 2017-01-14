Police looking for help in locating person in photo from scene of burglary

Batavia PD is looking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating this man for questioning regarding an overnight burglary in the city. The burglary was sometime after midnight at Rancho Viejo on Ellicott Street. The police are not releasing further information at this time. People with information that may assist in the investigation are asked to call Detective Sergeant Crossett at (585) 345-6353, or the Confidential Tip Line at (585) 345-6370.