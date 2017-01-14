Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 14, 2017 - 11:26am

Police looking for help in locating person in photo from scene of burglary

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

bpovernightburglaryjan142017.jpg

Batavia PD is looking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating this man for questioning regarding an overnight burglary in the city. The burglary was sometime after midnight at Rancho Viejo on Ellicott Street. The police are not releasing further information at this time. People with information that may assist in the investigation are asked to call  Detective Sergeant Crossett at (585) 345-6353, or the Confidential Tip Line at (585) 345-6370.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button