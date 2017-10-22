Police looking for man who was in custody before escaping from hospital

Police are searching areas west and north of UMMC for a man in a hospital gown and underwear who escaped custody while at UMMC.

The man is a suspect in an assault and was taken to UMMC for a mental health evaluation.

Search areas have included the area around Dwyer Stadium and behind the high school, North Side Apartments, Walden Estates and the general area.

The suspect is a male in his 30s.

If spotted, Emergency Dispatch can be reached at (585) 343-5000.

UPDATE 10:26 a.m.: The man remains at large and is not considered armed; he's wearing a hospital gown and boxer shorts. Police plan to charge him with third-degree assault, and other charges, stemming from a domestic incident in Elba last night. A State Police helicopter will soon be deployed -- an ETA of about 20 minutes -- and a DEC canine unit is on scene. The search area is Bank Street in the city, northwest between the Thruway and the high school. The command post is by Walden Estates apartment complex, where the suspect was last seen.

UPDATE 11:17 a.m.: The suspect has been spotted on State Street Road by the Thruway. He is only wearing blue underwear, having jettisoned the hospital gown.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.: The suspect has been taken into custody in a field north of the Thruway.