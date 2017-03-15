Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2017 - 12:24pm

Police looking for person in connection to thefts from CVS on Monday

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

The person in the photo is wanted by Batavia PD for questioning in the theft of merchandise from the CVS store on West Main Street, Batavia.

Several items were stolen at approximately 10:15 a.m., Monday.

The person of interest is described at 5' 10" and wearing a baseball cap, dark boots, dark blue jeans, and a black Carhartt-style jacket.

Tips: Batavia PD at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

