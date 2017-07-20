Online News. Community Views.

July 20, 2017 - 9:38pm

Police looking for suspect in Bank of America robbery

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

Police are looking for a white male with a tattoo on his neck in connection with a robbery at 3:58 p.m. of the Bank of America branch at 100 Main St., Batavia.

The suspect was wearing a Yankee's hat with a flat brim, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.  

He fled on foot, northbound on Bank Street, before patrols arrived.

There were no weapons displayed. There was no threat of a weapon. There were no injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect.

Police are not releasing further information at this time.

To contact Batavia PD, call (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

