Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on Sumner Road last night

An 18-year-old resident of Hinckly was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver last night on Sumner Road in Darien, though his body was not discovered until late this morning.

At 12:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office was notified by State Park Police that a member of a group of people staying at Darien Lakes State Park had not returned to the park from a concert at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center.

Apparently, Connor Lynskey was on Sumner Road about 12:30 a.m. walking back to the group's campsite after Jason Aldean concert with a portion of the group he was camping with when he decided to run ahead and catch up with a friend.

After being notified that Lynskey was missing, deputies and troopers the roadways in the area but did not locate Lynskey.

State Park Police conducted interviews this morning with members of the group and developed information that they might have heard a collision on Sumner Road while walking back to their campsite.

With the additional information, State Park Police and Deputy Richard Schildwaster were able to locate the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Karen Lang. His body was transported the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

There is no description available of the vehicle that hit Lynskey.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 345-3000.

Assisting at the scene were the Darien Volunteer Fire Department, State Park Police, and State Police. The investigation is ongoing by Schildwaster, Investigator Chris Parker, the Crash Management Team, and Sgt. Jason Saile.