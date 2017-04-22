Online News. Community Views.

April 22, 2017 - 10:47pm

Police responding to reports of youths throwing bricks at cars on Lehigh Avenue

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Police received reports of possible youths dropping bricks or throwing bricks from the train track overpass on Lehigh Avenue, Batavia.

Units responded and two individuals have been spotted and police are trying to catch them as they move along the train tracks.

Both are described as white males, one wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and the other is wearing a red sweatshirt.

UPDATE 10:51 p.m.: There is debris in the roadway that needs to be cleaned up.  Police are still searching for the two individuals.

