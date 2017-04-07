April 7, 2017 - 1:46am
Police searching Southside for suspect in a disturbance who wearing a red hoodie
Police are looking for a black male wearing a red hoodie who is wanted in connection with a disturbance reported about 10 minutes ago on Liberty Street.
He is believed to be heading toward Pringle Avenue.
Police are tracking his footprints in the snow.
Police were originally dispatched for a disturbance with a report of a man holding a brick. He may have been threatening to damage a vehicle.
Recent comments