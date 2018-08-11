August 11, 2018 - 2:38pm
Porch fire reported on Prospect Avenue
A porch fire is reported at 5 Prospect Ave., Batavia.
The resident is reportedly trying to extinguish it.
City fire dispatched.
UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: Fire out, checking for extensions.
