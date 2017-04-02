Possible house fire reported in Pembroke

A possible house fire is reported at 569 Scribner Road, Pembroke.

A fire responder reports heavy smoke.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire and City of Batavia Fast Team are dispatched.

City's second platoon requested to the hall.

Mercy EMS dispatched to standby at scene.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.: It was a dryer fire. Fire is out. Ventilating. The structure is described by a source as "a brand new house."

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: All units back in service.

Reader submitted photos.