May 6, 2018 - 6:24pm
Possibly injured Rottweiler on Cedar Street
Police are out with a possibly injured Rottweiler at 2 Cedar Street but don't yet have it in custody.
The officer says the dog appears friendly.
The dog may have a leg injury.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Police are out with a possibly injured Rottweiler at 2 Cedar Street but don't yet have it in custody.
The officer says the dog appears friendly.
The dog may have a leg injury.
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments