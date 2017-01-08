Online News. Community Views.

January 8, 2017 - 2:42pm

Post recommendations on Shop Local for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate for R&D

posted by Howard B. Owens in Shop Local, advertisement, Sponsored Post.

VIsit ShopLocal.TheBatavian.com and post a recommendation for any local business listed on the site for a chance to win a $100 from R&D Factory Outlet

To qualify, recommendations must be posted by Jan. 15.

Multiple recommendations posted count as multiple chances to win. Post as many recommendations as you want.

You must register to post a recommendation. If you've already registered or have registered for Deal of the Day, just use the "sign in" link on the site.

Our previous drawing was for two $50 gift certificates for Alex's Place. The winners were Christopher Gersitz, of Darien Center, and Jean Appis, of Byron.

