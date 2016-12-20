Online News. Community Views.

December 20, 2016 - 5:49pm

Post recommendations to ShopLocal.TheBatavian.com for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate for Adam Miller

posted by Howard B. Owens in Shop Local, thebatavian, advertisement.

Visit ShopLocal.TheBatavian.com before Dec. 27 and post recommendations for your favorite local businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate for Adam Miller Toy & Bicycles.

Each recommendation posted increases your chances of winning.

The winner of the Valle Jeweler's gift certificate was Penny Hogan, of Le Roy, for her recommendation for R&D Outlet Center.

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.: I just discovered a code error introduced into the code this morning that was preventing recommendations posted today from being saved.  It was redirecting people to the home page instead of completing the process.  It is fixed now.

