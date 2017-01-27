Online News. Community Views.

January 27, 2017 - 1:03pm

Potential for lake effect snow on Saturday downgraded

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

The National Weather Service is now saying to expect slightly less snow over the course of Saturday into Sunday morning.

A previous winter weather watch has been downgraded to an advisory.

 

From two to four inches possible Saturday, three to five inches Saturday night, with a storm total of five to nine inches.

Winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph from the southwest.

Blowing and driving snow could make travel difficult at times in some locations.

