Power outage reported in Stafford
A power outage affecting 471 National Grid customers is reported along Clinton Street Road in Stafford and is also, we are told, causing a power outage at Genesee Community College.
The outage was reported at about 4:30 a.m.
A repair crew has been assigned, according to National Grid. The estimated time of power restoration is 8:30 a.m.
The area affected runs along Route 33 from about Seven Springs Road to nearly Route 237 and includes parts of Horseshoe Lake and up to Byron Road.
UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: The ETA for repairs has been revised to "assessing conditions."
UPDATE 8:57 a.m.: The size of the outage area has been reduced to 137 customers, between Clinton Street Road and Byron Road. The college is no longer included in the outage area.
