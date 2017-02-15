Power outage reported in Stafford

A power outage affecting 471 National Grid customers is reported along Clinton Street Road in Stafford and is also, we are told, causing a power outage at Genesee Community College.

The outage was reported at about 4:30 a.m.

A repair crew has been assigned, according to National Grid. The estimated time of power restoration is 8:30 a.m.

The area affected runs along Route 33 from about Seven Springs Road to nearly Route 237 and includes parts of Horseshoe Lake and up to Byron Road.

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.: The ETA for repairs has been revised to "assessing conditions."

UPDATE 8:57 a.m.: The size of the outage area has been reduced to 137 customers, between Clinton Street Road and Byron Road. The college is no longer included in the outage area.