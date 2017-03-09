Power outage update

National Grid appears to making progress on restoring power to its customers in WNY, but there's still more than 100 outages in Genesee County affecting more than 10,000 customers.

All of Le Roy and most of Stafford and Bethany are reported without power and there at 39 separate outages in the City of Batavia.

There are now more than 800 outages reported for National Grid in WNY, but the total number of customers affected has dropped to 68,000.

Le Roy HS has rescheduled tonight's musical, a performance of "Bye Bye Birdie." A performance has been added for 1 p.m., Saturday. Tickets purchased for tonight's show can be used for any remaining show -- 7 p.m. tomorrow, 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m., Saturday.

RWC Bohn's on Clinton Street Road in Batavia is offering a series of discounted entrees this evening for residents without power (the restaurant was without power last night0. The meals are $9.99 each and include strip steak, fish fry, broiled haddock, chicken parm, penne pasta with a bolognese sauce and fettuccine alfredo.

UPDATE: The John Ferrara fundraiser at the American Legion in Le Roy tonight has been postponed.

Here are a couple of more pictures from readers of storm damage:

From Bob Jarnot of a tree down in Stafford

Lilya Kotmel, a 7th grader, sent in another picture from yesterday, this one on North Street.