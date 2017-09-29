Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
Android version
not yet available

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 29, 2017 - 1:22pm

Premier Healthcare to acquire Le Roy Village Green

posted by Howard B. Owens in le roy village green, Le Roy, business.

Le Roy Village Green, a residential health care facility in Le Roy has submitted an application for a Change in Ownership, Merger or Consolidation to the States Department of Health.

The submission was dated Sept. 27th.

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator for the Le Roy Village Green Robert Rubens confirmed that Premier Healthcare was indeed acquiring the once independently owned operation.

Rubens declined to comment further on the acquisition details.

If the deal is finalized, it will be Premier’s second nursing home in Genesee County following their recent purchase of the Genesee County Nursing Home.

Via our news partner WBTA.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button