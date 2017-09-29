Premier Healthcare to acquire Le Roy Village Green

Le Roy Village Green, a residential health care facility in Le Roy has submitted an application for a Change in Ownership, Merger or Consolidation to the States Department of Health.

The submission was dated Sept. 27th.

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator for the Le Roy Village Green Robert Rubens confirmed that Premier Healthcare was indeed acquiring the once independently owned operation.

Rubens declined to comment further on the acquisition details.

If the deal is finalized, it will be Premier’s second nursing home in Genesee County following their recent purchase of the Genesee County Nursing Home.

