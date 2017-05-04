Online News. Community Views.

May 4, 2017 - 7:25pm

Program at GCC designed to guide high school students toward careers in agriculture

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, schools, education, news, agriculture.

Ninth graders from throughout the GLOW region were at GCC today for the 2nd Annual Precision Agriculture Day.  The series of lectures and demonstrations were an opportunity for students to learn about career options in agriculture that involve technology.  It was a chance for them to see how technology changing farming to increase yields and reduce costs, whether it be GPS-guided plows and seeders or drones that use aerial photography to determine the level of nutrients in soil so farmers know better how to manage fertilizing their crops.

The demonstrations included soil fertility, crop management, drones, GPS/GIS mapping, data analysis, animal technologies and auto steering.

"We would really like to see our youth return to the field of agriculture," said Jennifer Wakefield, program coordinator with the BEST Center. "It’s our area. It’s where we live. We need young people to work in these fields."

