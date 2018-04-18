Online News. Community Views.

April 18, 2018 - 8:16am

Progress being made in preparing for 2018 Batavia Muckdogs season

posted by Howard B. Owens in muckdogs, sports, batavia, baseball.

Bad weather is delaying the start of field repairs at Dwyer Stadium according to Muckdogs General Manager Dave Chase while other preparations for the 2018 New York Penn League season, which opens June 18, remains a work-in-progress.

There is a new phone number for the Muckdogs: (585) 483-DOGS (3647).

Today, new computers should arrive. Wi-Fi, with broadband from Empire Access, is working.

Ticket sales should begin around May 1.

Chase said staff has been working with Wilson Sporting Goods on new uniform jerseys (one red and one black).

Currently, field work is scheduled to begin Monday, provided there is a solid break in the weather, and should be completed in five to seven working days.

