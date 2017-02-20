Online News. Community Views.

February 20, 2017 - 3:08pm

Public asked to assist in identifying suspected shoplifters

wantedfeb20_08.jpg

Investigators are looking for help in identifying three individuals involved in a theft from Target and an attempted theft from Game Stop on Veterans Memorial Drive.

The three individuals entered Game Stop at 6:46 p.m., Feb. 15, and while two of the men distracted a store employee, a third went behind the counter and attempted to gain access to the safe. 

It was locked.

The three men then went to target, stole a magnetic unlocking device, and then stole about $800 in Beats headphones.

They then left in a gold Honda Odyssey.  No plate number could be obtained.

Investigators checked with other stores in the area but no similar incident was reported at those stores.

One suspect was wearing pink shoes and a Coca Cola jacket.

People with information that may assist investigators can call Investigator Chad Minuto at (585) 345-3000.

wantedfeb20_01.png wantedfeb20_05.png  
wantedfeb20_02.png wantedfeb20_06.jpg wantedfeb20_04.png
wantedfeb20_03.png wantedfeb20_07.png  

 

February 20, 2017 - 4:37pm
is the one in red a female? Looks like a 5 foot 6 woman. Whoopi Goldberg ugly, no wonder she has to shoplift, no man will buy her gifts

