Public hearing set on proposed building improvements for City Schools

A $26.8 million plan for a wide range of improvements and upgrades within the Batavia City Schools is moving to the next phase of the approval process after getting a funding guarantee from the state and unanimous approval of the school board.

The next phase, a public hearing followed by a vote of district residents in March.

The public hearing will be at 6 p.m., Feb. 15 at the high school. The public vote will be March 2.

The district will use $7.5 million saved in the capital reserve fund and the balance of the expenditure will be covered by the state.

This funding plan, said Scott Rozanski, business administrator, will mean the district can complete a number of projects without a local tax increase specifically for this project.

Rozanski compared the project to something a homeowner needs to do periodically, basic maintenance, replacing old and worn out parts of the house and making general improvements.

"It allows us to move into the 21st Century in a lot of different ways," Rozanski said. "There will be technology upgrades and we can take car of our facilities for the long run. There are some things that need fixing and some things that need fixing after our consolidation in 2012. After living in it for four or five years, things fit but they could be a better fit."

All of the schools will get fixes specific to those locations.

Batavia Middle School (floor plan above) will receive

a renovated building entrance and improved entrance security,

expanded music area,

upgraded finish on gym floor, stairway halls, auditorium and classrooms,

improved indoor air quality,

upgraded lighting and PA system,

replacement of roof areas

Batavia High School:

auditorium upgrades, including lighting and sound system and improved orchestra pit,

upgraded fire alarm system,

expanded restrooms

roof replacements

improved parent drop-off configuration.

Jackson School:

upgrade finishes in classroom,

expanded restrooms,

upgraded lighting system

exterior window replacements.

John Kennedy:

classroom addition,

reconfigure interior spaces

window replacements, roof repairs

upgraded lighting system

improved parent drop-off,

improved sound system.

Also part of the scope of work, upgrades to Richmond Memorial Library, including ventilations and the fire alarm system.

A big part of the project is a proposal to demo the current Van Detta Stadium and reconfigure the location of the stadium (still be called Van Detta) and Woodward Field.

Woodward Field would get artificial turf and the surrounding track would become an improved synthetic material.

Without this rebuild, Rozanski said, the 70-old Van Detta will become a bigger and bigger money pit. The current estimated costs of repairs and upgrades to improve accessibility and safety are nearly as costly as what the district is proposing now.

An improved, all-purpose facility will also help Batavia become a destination location, being halfway between Rochester and Buffalo, for regional sports competitions.

Even now, he said, the district gets requests to host events but can't because they conflict the the high school's own use of the facilities.

"We could keep repairing it or we could fix it permanently for 30 or 40 years and have very little maintenance expense," Rozanski said. "(Given the location) we should be able to draw a lot of different activities and that should benefit all businesses in the community. We should have increased people coming into the area to hotels, restaurants, retail and whatever other types of business. That will have a long-term positive impact on the community."