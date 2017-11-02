​Q&A with City Council candidate Brad Eddy

Three at-large City Council seats are up for election Tuesday. There are eight candidates. We asked each candidate to answer five questions and we are publishing the answers verbatim.

Here is the Q&A with Brad Eddy.

If elected, what’s your #1 priority? Our community is my priority, so I plan to always listen to and be the voice of the people in our area. As I have met so many great people across the city, I have heard many times, “No one hears us or cares what we think.” I want to change that perception by being a true progressive voice for our community and city.

There has been great progress in the city toward revitalizing the core downtown business community. What will you do to accelerate the revitalization process? I will be a strong advocate towards continued downtown development, as well as citywide revitalization. To help accelerate the process, I will work collaboratively with the city and other local officials/entities to prioritize the 10 million dollars the city has received from the state. I will ensure that the money is going to projects that increase the appeal and standard of living for current and future city residents.

What services currently provided by the city should be cut or eliminated, if any? How and why? I am committed to reevaluating the amount of resources that are given to services by the city and redistributing them to make the most sense/impact for our community.

What business, leadership, or economic training and experience do you have that make you more qualified for a job on the City Council over other candidates? I have spent my professional career leading businesses, both large and small, in the area of Human Resources. I hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Human Resource Management from Western Governors University, and I hold two Human Resource certifications, a project management certification and am a proud graduate of the Leadership Wyoming class of 2014. I am currently completing my Master of Jurisprudence in Labor and Employment Law from Tulane University Law School.

Being in Human Resources, I am charged with balancing what is right for a business with the needs of their employees. This position has prepared me for the role on City Council. I have the expertise and skills of listening to both sides of an argument while maintaining objectivity and providing unbiased proposals for the best outcome.

What one, two, or three books first published within the past 250 years has most influenced your thinking about society and government? When it comes to holding an elected position in government, the community’s residents often look to their officials to represent their best interests and act as a leader. I have read many leadership books throughout my career, and The 360 Degree Leader by John Maxwell is one that I feel has influenced me the most.

In Maxwell’s work, he teaches that most often the best place to lead is from the middle. Leadership is not as much about the position you hold as it is about your disposition. I have learned the importance of approaching every situation the right attitude, building strategic relationships, envisioning long-term goals, and dedicating myself to see those goals through to completion. Maxwell’s writing has shaped my perception of what a leader should embody and how I as a leader can have a positive influence on our community.