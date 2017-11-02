Q&A with City Council candidate Lisa Whitehead

Three at-large City Council seats are up for election Tuesday. There are eight candidates. We asked each candidate to answer five questions and we are publishing the answers verbatim.

Here is the Q&A with Lisa Whitehead.

If elected, what’s your #1 priority? Undoubtedly, it must be to move Batavia in a new direction. For years, small business in the city has been struggling. We have a couple of businesses coming into Batavia through tax abatement programs that are seen as our future. We will need to see how they impact the city’s tax revenue and that won’t be for years down the road. Too often you see businesses that move into an area because of a tax abatement incentive, leave when that incentive is gone. Meanwhile, existing businesses that have been struggling for years will continue to struggle because they are not deemed worthy of the city’s financial help. Having the taxpayers and existing businesses subsidize other businesses through tax abatement has to stop. Further, it is critically important to identify and remove obstacles that small business owner’s face here in the city. We need to reduce the number of regulations that prevent the growth and revitalization of our business district.

There has been great progress in the city toward revitalizing the core downtown business community. What will you [do] to accelerate the revitalization process? I don’t see “great” progress. Receiving the DRI grant money may be viewed as a boon to the city but it won’t be used to get rid of the greatest eyesore in Batavia. We need to get out of property ownership and this means the Mall. To do this, we need a new manager. This is nothing personal against our current manager. However, under his guidance, our city’s comprehensive plan has us doubling down on this money pit—including the proposal of the second story for apartments. Do we really think this is going to improve the “look” of the city? We need a manager that will get us out of the Mall business - not reinvest taxpayer money year after year, into this failing structure.

What services currently provided by the city should be cut or eliminated, if any? How and why? No one ever likes to hear that services are going to be cut or eliminated, and I am not sure that we have to eliminate any, but it is clear that these services need to be closely managed. One way to manage these is to look for creative ways to reduce expenditures. Reduced spending by sharing services may be one way to slow growth in the city budget. For example, department heads are currently performing the duties that would normally be the responsibility of the Assistant City Manager and in so doing, have demonstrated that the city does not necessarily need this position. The City Charter may require this post but it doesn’t necessarily have to be the task of a single individual.

What business, leadership, or economic training and experience to you have that make you more qualified for a job on the City Council over other candidates? My qualifications are many and varied. Besides the fact that I have lived in the city for 20 years and regularly attend City Council meetings, I am also an active member of the Genesee County Libertarian Party, the DAR, and my local union chapter. Over my lifetime, I have worked for both small and large businesses and in both public and private sectors. I have experience managing people at the department level in private industry as well as experience working in committees. I currently manage a budget as the elected treasurer of my union as well as manage a household budget. All of these skills developed over the last 30+ years, and a degree in political science has prepared me for this opportunity to serve the people of Batavia.

What one, two, or three books first published within the past 250 years has most influenced your thinking about society and government? I like history, so my answer would be anything written around the time of the Revolutionary War. Since learning in high school that a member of my family fought in the Revolution, I have been interested in the writings of that period. In particular, I am interested in the philosophy behind documents like the Bill of Rights. To me, this document represents the clearest attempt of any group of people to define individual freedom. I respect that and feel it’s time that we get back to our roots and commit ourselves to protecting the rights enumerated by this historic and timeless document.