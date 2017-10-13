Ramparts' fundraiser will feature nationally known psychic who grew up in Batavia

Press release:

The Batavia Ramparts Peewee III Hockey Team and Frank Lord -- psychic, clairvoyant, medium and spiritual advisor -- are teaming up for a two-night fund-raiser event.

7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16 th at the Polish Falcons in Batavia (123 S. Swan St.)

7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 19th at the American Legion in Le Roy (21 Lake St.)

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance or at the door on the night of the events.

This is a Group Psychic Reading. If you've been to one of these events before, you know how amazing the connections can be. If you've never been, don't be afraid to check it out. Help support a local hockey team!

Frank Lord is New York State’s youngest and most accurate registered psychic, clairvoyant, medium and spiritual advisor who grew up in Batavia. His spiritual guidance emphasizes mainly on what the past, present, and future hold for the individual who seeks the answers they need. Frank also works in an array of the metaphysical realm, specializing in areas such as astrology, dream interpretation, and spiritual investigation.

He has worked professionally since the age of 12. Frank has read more than 9,500 individuals and continues to read on a daily basis. Frank has worked in areas such as New York City, Buffalo, Rochester and New Jersey.

Featured on the Sci-Fi Channel at age 18, Frank has worked with such individuals such as Raymond Buckland, former Genesee County Historian Sue Conklin, The Boo Brothers, and The Ghost Hunters. He enjoys all areas of work in the aspect of spiritualism and ensures guidance that will help with an individual's situation at hand.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Millennium Computers, 156 Washington Ave., Batavia; or contact Michelle Johnson at 409-9299; Alicia Cook at 815-2478; or Holly by email at [email protected]; or from any Peewee III Hockey parent.