Ranzenhofer announces $415K for fire departments in Alabama, Stafford, and Le Roy

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer today has announced $415,000 in state funding for three fire departments in Genesee County.

“Today’s announced state investment will assist local fire departments and defray a major portion of expenses for important capital projects, while preventing a higher property tax burden for local homeowners,” Ranzenhofer said.

Oct. 8th marks the start of Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!"

“Our volunteer firefighters are dedicated, and they are working tirelessly to protect and serve our communities each and every day,” Ranzenhofer said. “This financial support will ensure that life-saving services will continue to be available for Genesee County residents, businesses and visitors.”

Fire departments receiving grants include:

Alabama Fire Department: $165,000

The Alabama Fire Department will use the funds for a major capital project to upgrade the fire hall and build an addition for storage requirements. The project includes structure repairs, new insulation and windows, replacing a 31-year-old furnace, upgrading outdated plumbing and reworking electrical systems.

The upgrades will make the department compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and National Fire Prevention Association recommendations for personal protection equipment storage. The improvements are estimated to save thousands of dollars per year due to lower energy bills and maintenance expenses.

“Our Fire Department faces challenges – from potential emergencies from the ever increasing trucks carrying chemicals, gasoline, and ethanol through our area to anticipated growth from the WNY STAMP Project. Senator Ranzenhofer’s grant will help to update our aging infrastructure. This state funding allows our volunteer firefighters to be better prepared, without passing additional costs to local property taxpayers,” said Alabama Fire Department President Robert Crossen.

The total cost is projected to be $236,000. A groundbreaking is tentatively planned for January. The project should be completed in six months.

Stafford Volunteer Fire Department: $150,000

The funding will be used for facility upgrades at Stafford Fire Department, including:

• Replacement of the original fire station roof;

• Improvements to damaged blacktop; and

• New energy-saving LED exterior lighting.

“Stafford Fire Department is very appreciative of the efforts of Senator Ranzenhofer in securing these much needed funds. We have been a financially secure organization for many decades with low town taxes due to our very successful antique car raffle. Supposed changes to the enforcement of charitable gaming laws have brought that to an abrupt end, burdening our local taxpayers. These funds will help our organization’s ability to respond at peak levels,” said Stafford Fire Department President James Call.

The project is expected to start in April and be completed by next September. The project’s total cost is estimated at $225,000.

Le Roy Fire District: $100,000

The Le Roy Fire District is planning to acquire land to expand parking and storage areas for fire safety equipment. The existing fire station – located at the intersection of routes 5 and 19 in the Village of Le Roy– is virtually landlocked, limiting the District’s capabilities. The existing parking area lacks enough spaces for firefighters to park their personal vehicles during an emergency response call.

“By acquiring property, the opportunity for future expansion will be assured, while meeting the immediate safety needs by providing zones for both emergency personnel accessing apparatus and the general public during operations from the station. Receiving this grant will allow us to complete the preliminary work and provide the needed additional financing to extend a purchase offer on the property,” said Le Roy Fire District Commissioner Gerald Diskin.