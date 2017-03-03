Ranzenhofer announces Earth Day poster contest

Press release:

Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer today called for local student entries for the New York State Senate’s Earth Day Poster Contest, a statewide competition that raises awareness of environmental issues.

“Earth Day celebrates the great strides made in improving our environment, and this poster contest is an opportunity to share that commitment with students. By educating our young minds about protecting the Earth, they can be a part of the many New Yorkers who are already helping to make a difference,” said Ranzenhofer.

The Earth Day poster competition is for children in grades K–6. The theme of the contest is “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.” Students are encouraged to be creative and convey a real commitment to making the environment a better place. The focus is to emphasize the importance and encourage the exchange of ideas about recycling and waste reduction, as well as stimulate creative thinking about solutions concerning these issues.

Students wishing to participate in this year’s event must submit their entry by March 24, 2017 via Senator Ranzenhofer’s website. Entries should be photographed and submitted electronically, preferably in a jpeg format viaranzenhofer.nysenate.gov.

The winning posters will be displayed at Senator Ranzenhofer’s website. All participants will receive a certificate acknowledging their participation.

Since the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, over 20 million Americans have participated, helping to improve the quality of our air and water. In addition, landmark legislation has been passed to help support this effort, such as the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act.