Ranzenhofer appointed to eight State Senate committees

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Corporations, Authorities and Commissions Committee and member of seven additional Senate Standing Committees, including:

Agriculture

Education

Finance

Judiciary

Racing, Gaming & Wagering

Rules

Transportation

“The process of enacting laws starts at the committee level, and serving in each one of these committee posts is so important to achieving key priorities,” said Ranzenhofer. “Whether it is delivering our fair share of state education dollars or bringing ride-sharing services to Upstate New York, I plan to take full advantage of committee roles as a way to make a real difference for Western New Yorkers.”

Senator Ranzenhofer is beginning a fourth session as Corporations Committee Chairman.

“As Chair, I have advanced legislation that positively impacts municipalities, state and local agencies, state authorities and commissions, and private entities across the state. A total of 18 new laws, reported from the Committee, were enacted last year that will make New York a better place to live and work. This year, the goal is to build upon this momentum,” said Ranzenhofer.

Senator Ranzenhofer is also a member of the Select Committee for Science, Technology, Incubation & Entrepreneurship.

The committee assignments are for the 2017-18 Legislative Session. A complete list of Senate Standing Committees is available at nysenate.gov.