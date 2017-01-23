Ranzenhofer decries proposed $4.5 billion in new taxes and fees

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) has issued the following statement:

“For the past six years, 78 different tax cuts have provided $11.3 billion in savings for New Yorkers. Now, the Governor is attempting to reverse these efforts by proposing higher taxes and new fees, for a total of $4.5 billion per year if fully implemented. With a second to last-place finish for overall business tax climate last year, our goal should be to reduce the tax burden for families, seniors, and small businesses. This tax-hike plan would move New York’s economy and cost of living in the wrong direction.”