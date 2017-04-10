Ranzenhofer hails passage of ride sharing for Upstate New York
Press release:
State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) has issued the following statement:
“I am proud to vote for a State Budget that will finally give a green light to ride-sharing services all across Western New York. For years now, Upstate New Yorkers have been left behind. Many residents have been demanding this new transportation option. It is long overdue.
“I have been leading the charge to bring transportation network companies to our community. I have cosponsored and voted for legislation in the State Senate two years in a row, and I launched a petition last December to encourage Governor Cuomo and the State Assembly to adopt this legislation.
“Providing access to ride-sharing services will positively impact our community by creating thousands of new jobs, reducing drunk driving deaths and helping to boost small businesses and tourism spending.”
He also released this statement on passage of the budget:
The New York State Senate has approved the remaining bills of the 2017-18 State Budget. State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) has issued the following statement:
“Today's approval of a final budget is a victory for Western New York residents. The plan continues fiscal discipline by limiting spending growth at or below 2 percent for the seventh year in a row and rejecting Governor Cuomo's new tax-and-fee hikes.
“Numerous efforts are enacted to improve New York's business climate, create more jobs and further strengthen our economy. The new budget approves the most comprehensive workers' compensation reform in a decade, reducing hundreds of millions of dollars in costs for businesses, municipalities, and not-for-profits. Homeowners will benefit from a total of $3 billion in STAR property tax relief. The budget also protects last year's $4.2 billion in income tax cuts for middle-class families and tens of thousands small businesses.
“Most importantly, I am excited that ride-sharing services will finally arrive in Upstate New York. Additionally, the budget delivers our fair share of state transportation dollars, including a $1.5 billion increase to accelerate infrastructure projects and $65 million more for local road and bridge repairs.”
He did not say how they were going to pay for "free college", which we all should know is not going to be free.
John. I realize that you probably don't have the time to research how "free college" will happen. So, I've looked into it for you.
From what I could find, apparently, college professors have decided that they have already earned enough money, to the point that they will be donating their future services, at no cost to taxpayers. Also, Mario Cuomo has garnered support from tens-of-thousands of "private individuals", that will maintain, free of charge, the infrastructure (campuses, buildings, etc.) needed for "tomorrows" students.
Power companies, both fuel and electricity, have pledged to supply free energy to power NY educational facilities. And, those companies have further stated that there will NOT be a separate "misc." on taxpayer's energy bills for any (fuel) usage by colleges/universities.
Volunteerism has reached an all-time high, so, mundane tasks, such as mopping of floors, washing of windows, disposing of garbage/crumpled paperwork/half-empty beer bottles, has all been figured into the equation.
It won't cost you anything. In fact, your NY taxes SHOULD go down. Now you can thank the 3-men-in-a-room! They're thinking of YOU!
Thank you Ed.
Recent comments