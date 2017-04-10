Ranzenhofer hails passage of ride sharing for Upstate New York

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer (R-C-I, Amherst) has issued the following statement:

“I am proud to vote for a State Budget that will finally give a green light to ride-sharing services all across Western New York. For years now, Upstate New Yorkers have been left behind. Many residents have been demanding this new transportation option. It is long overdue.

“I have been leading the charge to bring transportation network companies to our community. I have cosponsored and voted for legislation in the State Senate two years in a row, and I launched a petition last December to encourage Governor Cuomo and the State Assembly to adopt this legislation.

“Providing access to ride-sharing services will positively impact our community by creating thousands of new jobs, reducing drunk driving deaths and helping to boost small businesses and tourism spending.”

